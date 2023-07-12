Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 1,457 Shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 155.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $43.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.97 and a 200-day moving average of $44.13. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $40.84 and a 1 year high of $46.21.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

