Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 20th

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (LON:CREI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Custodian Property Income REIT stock opened at GBX 84.97 ($1.09) on Wednesday. Custodian Property Income REIT has a one year low of GBX 81 ($1.04) and a one year high of GBX 111.20 ($1.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 89.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 90.85. The company has a market cap of £374.58 million, a P/E ratio of 605.00 and a beta of 0.17.

Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by small lot sizes, with individual property values of less than £10 million at acquisition.

