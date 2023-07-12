CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,786 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health stock opened at $71.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.81.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Piper Sandler started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

