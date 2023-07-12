CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Lowered to $89.00 at Barclays

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $90.00 to $89.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.11.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $71.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.81. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CVS Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

