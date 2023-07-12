Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $206,000 Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM opened at $170.22 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

