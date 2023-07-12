Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $758,000 Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,654 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth $26,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,595,000 after buying an additional 54,121 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TD. Barclays lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. CIBC raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.57.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $61.57 on Wednesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $55.43 and a 12-month high of $70.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.19 and a 200-day moving average of $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $113.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.709 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.66%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

