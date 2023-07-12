Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 22.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Block by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in Block by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Block by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in Block by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Block by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 63.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Block alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Block Stock Performance

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $1,885,216.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 488,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,916,793.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $1,885,216.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 488,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,916,793.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $363,008.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,758,498.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,856 shares of company stock valued at $7,430,415. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Block stock opened at $71.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.29. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $93.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.48 and a beta of 2.32.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. On average, analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Block Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.