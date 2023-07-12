Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 115.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in S&P Global by 12.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE SPGI opened at $396.37 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $405.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $377.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.71. The stock has a market cap of $127.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at $779,315.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,570.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,841 shares of company stock valued at $6,105,979. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.00.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

