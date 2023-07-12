Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,812,692,000 after buying an additional 196,216 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in CDW by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,128,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $800,463,000 after purchasing an additional 26,442 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CDW by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,817,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $502,267,000 after purchasing an additional 77,555 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CDW by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $436,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,869 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in CDW by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,158,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $207,167,000 after purchasing an additional 68,237 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CDW

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $163.62 per share, for a total transaction of $499,041.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at $11,227,931.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $188.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.15. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $147.91 and a 1 year high of $215.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.32. The company has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 90.20% and a net margin of 4.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.43.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

See Also

