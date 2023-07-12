Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 4,089 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,089 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 28,847,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,515,359,000 after purchasing an additional 460,388 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,295,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,945,000 after purchasing an additional 374,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,259,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,178,000 after purchasing an additional 517,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,447,000 after buying an additional 690,235 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $220.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $304.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.66. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $221.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

