D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $807,887,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,114,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,894,000 after buying an additional 1,636,053 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 527.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 804,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,899,000 after buying an additional 676,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,251.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 575,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,651,000 after buying an additional 551,359 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Simon Property Group Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of SPG stock opened at $123.02 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $133.08. The firm has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
Simon Property Group Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.
About Simon Property Group
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
