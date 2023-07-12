Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 180 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services increased its position in Analog Devices by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athena Investment Management increased its position in Analog Devices by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ADI stock opened at $190.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $198.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total value of $1,859,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,146,253.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total value of $1,859,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,146,253.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,051 shares of company stock valued at $13,909,815. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.04.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

