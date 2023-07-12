Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 250 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 398.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 12,176 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.61 and its 200-day moving average is $50.49. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2341 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

