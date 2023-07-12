Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Position Raised by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 74.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 17,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 20.2% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,305 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.6% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth approximately $683,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.9% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on DPZ. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $335.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $409.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.81.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 0.7 %

DPZ stock opened at $349.79 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $426.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.83.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.27. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 37.32%.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

