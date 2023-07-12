DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Bought by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 50.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

DTE Energy stock opened at $110.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $100.64 and a fifty-two week high of $136.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.88.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.952 per share. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.43%.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $452,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,905.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $452,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at $602,286.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DTE. Guggenheim dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $127.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $127.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($32.97) price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.13.

About DTE Energy

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.