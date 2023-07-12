Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on August 25th

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFCGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

Ellington Financial has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years. Ellington Financial has a payout ratio of 97.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.8%.

Shares of EFC opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.45 million, a P/E ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 1.87. Ellington Financial has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $16.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average of $12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 46.90, a current ratio of 46.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 15.23% and a positive return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $27.56 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,559,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,142,000 after purchasing an additional 918,081 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $4,465,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $4,913,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 290.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,475,000 after buying an additional 271,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 15.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,823,000 after buying an additional 266,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

