Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Shares Gap Up to $4.54

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.54, but opened at $4.65. Eos Energy Enterprises shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 1,096,224 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $538.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises ( NASDAQ:EOSE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $8.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SCP Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 68,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $82,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.

See Also

