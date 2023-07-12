Eudaimonia Partners LLC Acquires 1,036 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after buying an additional 54,365,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after buying an additional 2,621,089 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 216.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,579,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,790,000 after buying an additional 1,763,928 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,279 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on EMR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $91.79 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $99.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.