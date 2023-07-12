Eudaimonia Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,357,976,000 after acquiring an additional 194,301 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,694,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,144,000 after acquiring an additional 920,965 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,311,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,077,000 after acquiring an additional 927,882 shares during the period. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $529,864,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $85.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $102.37. The company has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

