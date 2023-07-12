Eudaimonia Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $202.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $191.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.52. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

