Eudaimonia Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Simmons Bank bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Clorox by 2.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLX opened at $154.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.17. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.99, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.30. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $124.58 and a 52 week high of $178.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.54.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

