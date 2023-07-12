Eudaimonia Partners LLC Lowers Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC cut its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 71.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $32.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.03. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TFC. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.26.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

