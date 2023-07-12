Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,409,138,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Linde by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,394 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Linde by 450.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,456 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Linde by 183.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,411,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $847,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,194 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $450,378,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $366.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $350.02. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $383.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Citigroup started coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.13.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

