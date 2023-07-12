Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 369 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 0.8% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 1.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.78.

Nucor Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE NUE opened at $168.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.60. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $102.86 and a 1 year high of $182.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.37 and its 200 day moving average is $152.29.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.67 earnings per share. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

