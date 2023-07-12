Everhart Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,481 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 10.3% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $22,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Burney Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VTI stock opened at $220.71 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $221.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.66. The company has a market capitalization of $304.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

