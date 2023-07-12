FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its position in FedEx by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 5,080 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. McGinn Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,864 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,752 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Melius began coverage on FedEx in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on FedEx from $264.00 to $259.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Argus raised their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FedEx Price Performance

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,483,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $258.40 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $258.88. The stock has a market cap of $65.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.