Fiera Capital Corp Boosts Stock Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,623 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.70% of Avient worth $26,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 398.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AVNT opened at $40.23 on Wednesday. Avient Co. has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $49.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.18 and a 200-day moving average of $39.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.54.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.16 million. Avient had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 16.98%. Avient’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Avient’s payout ratio is 14.12%.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

