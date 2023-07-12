Fiera Capital Corp Buys 11,945 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,945 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.19% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $32,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RCL shares. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, June 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,922,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,766,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,922,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,766,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $24,819,800.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,167,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,460,520.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 729,861 shares of company stock worth $58,020,180 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $101.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.58 and its 200 day moving average is $72.79. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.09 and a twelve month high of $105.21.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 172.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.57) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Further Reading

