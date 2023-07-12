Fiera Capital Corp Buys 23,237 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 983,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,237 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.18% of Pembina Pipeline worth $31,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PBA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 575,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $30.45 on Wednesday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.28 and its 200 day moving average is $32.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.493 dividend. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.