Fiera Capital Corp Grows Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 51.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 772,069 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 263,126 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Cognex were worth $38,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in Cognex by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Cognex by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CGNX. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cognex from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

CGNX stock opened at $55.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.83 and a beta of 1.57. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $58.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.22.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $201.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.40 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 18.79%. Research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

