Fiera Capital Corp Has $34.02 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,245 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.05% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $34,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 22,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

IJH stock opened at $265.84 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $272.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.75. The firm has a market cap of $70.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

