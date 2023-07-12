Fiera Capital Corp Has $38.81 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,183 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $38,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.50.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.3 %

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $339.11 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $344.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $317.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.65, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.32.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total transaction of $501,399.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total transaction of $501,399.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $187,658.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,143.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,283 shares of company stock worth $22,923,158 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.