Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 929,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 78,187 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Suncor Energy worth $28,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth $925,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 572,918 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,780,000 after purchasing an additional 61,729 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Price Performance

NYSE:SU opened at $29.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.13. The stock has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.27. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $37.23.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 14.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.384 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SU. Scotiabank cut Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. National Bank Financial raised Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.