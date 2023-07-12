Fiera Capital Corp Sells 1,839 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 163,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $28,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,309,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,179,000 after purchasing an additional 112,910 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth $335,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 65,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,386,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ NXST opened at $175.09 on Wednesday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.00 and a 1 year high of $217.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.40 and its 200 day moving average is $174.67.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 33.29% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Rachel Morgan sold 937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.77, for a total value of $153,452.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,813 shares in the company, valued at $460,685.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Rachel Morgan sold 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.77, for a total value of $153,452.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,685.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $69,578.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,952.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,778,645. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NXST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.40.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

