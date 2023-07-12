Fiera Capital Corp Trims Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $32,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Price Performance

Accenture stock opened at $309.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $205.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $298.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.70. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $327.93.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. TD Cowen cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,583,230. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

