Fiera Capital Corp Trims Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 714,704 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 40,348 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $36,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1,986.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 10,493 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 23.5% in the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $2,375,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC now owns 82,384 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 13.2% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.89.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

Devon Energy Price Performance

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy stock opened at $50.56 on Wednesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $78.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.58 and a 200-day moving average of $53.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 8.72%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

