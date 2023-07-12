First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Gap Up to $20.56

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.56, but opened at $21.53. First Financial Bancorp. shares last traded at $21.72, with a volume of 36,989 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FFBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on First Financial Bancorp. from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

First Financial Bancorp. Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.27 and a 200 day moving average of $22.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.07.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $264.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.70 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 27.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 59.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 27,471 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 28.5% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 232,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 51,549 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 3.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,575,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,846,000 after purchasing an additional 135,517 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 27.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.7% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 26,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

See Also

