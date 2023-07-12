First National Bank of Hutchinson Grows Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,777 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Visa makes up 0.9% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa stock opened at $240.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $229.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $240.70.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,602 shares of company stock valued at $33,336,374 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.52.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

