First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:FCEF)

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1175 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FCEF opened at $19.31 on Wednesday. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $18.09 and a 1-year high of $22.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.03 million, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Income Opportunities ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 35.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 53.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $252,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth $714,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Income Opportunities ETF

The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income.

