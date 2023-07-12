Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Acquired by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 706,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,924 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Fortis were worth $29,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 22.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 9.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 9.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 45.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,266,000 after buying an additional 159,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 32.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 212,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after buying an additional 52,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FTS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.14.

FTS opened at $41.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.44. Fortis Inc. has a one year low of $34.76 and a one year high of $47.89.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 12.42%. Analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

