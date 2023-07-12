Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,209.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 142,602 shares of company stock valued at $33,336,374. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Visa Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of V stock opened at $240.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.47 and a 200 day moving average of $225.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $450.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $240.70.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 60
- Guide to Early Retirement: How to Invest for Early Retirement
- How to Invest in Cryptocurrency for Beginners
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 50
- How to Analyze a Stock: A Step-by-Step Guide
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.