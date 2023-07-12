Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,209.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 142,602 shares of company stock valued at $33,336,374. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of research firms recently commented on V. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.52.

Shares of V stock opened at $240.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.47 and a 200 day moving average of $225.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $450.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $240.70.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.