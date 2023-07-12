Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,565 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,115.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,325 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Iowa State Bank increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 50,019 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at $621,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on FCX. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $39.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.77. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $56.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

