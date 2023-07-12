Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.02.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Up 1.9 %

FSNUY opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.08. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $7.97.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Cuts Dividend

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA ( OTCMKTS:FSNUY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.1672 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.42%.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.