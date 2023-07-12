Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Gap Down to $6.89

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.89, but opened at $6.49. Full Truck Alliance shares last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 1,085,842 shares changing hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Full Truck Alliance Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.43 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.20.

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $247.87 million for the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 14.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 0.8% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 43,805,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,358,000 after purchasing an additional 365,495 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,440,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,535,000 after acquiring an additional 366,952 shares during the period. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. increased its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. now owns 17,241,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,207,000 after acquiring an additional 8,505,744 shares during the period. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd increased its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 16,230,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,229 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,018,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.22% of the company’s stock.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

