Garland Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Garland Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 3.6% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 73,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 659,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,921,000 after buying an additional 23,599 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 22,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 5,077 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $36.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $203.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.28.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.53.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.