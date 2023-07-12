Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $742,000 Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on AFL. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

NYSE:AFL opened at $70.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.04 and a fifty-two week high of $74.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.00. The company has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,241,557.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,730.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,241,557.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,730.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 8,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $556,101.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,067,993.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,582 shares of company stock worth $7,649,767. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

