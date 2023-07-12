General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.05% of General Mills worth $25,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 45.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 15.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,673.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,607 shares of company stock worth $2,297,897. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GIS stock opened at $75.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.24. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.16 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.76%.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.24.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

