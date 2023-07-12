Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lowered its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAVE. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 293,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 52,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 27,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $31.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.43. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

