Greif (NYSE:GEF) Shares Gap Up to $68.07

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $68.07, but opened at $69.70. Greif shares last traded at $70.63, with a volume of 35,055 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GEF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Greif from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America upgraded Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Greif from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Greif Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Greif Dividend Announcement

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Greif had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Greif news, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $101,471.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,132,444.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Greif news, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $101,471.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,132,444.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer sold 2,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total value of $205,593.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,621,311.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greif

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEF. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Greif by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Greif by 90.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Greif by 48.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Greif by 67.1% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

