GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Acquires 104 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $444.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $331.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $446.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $428.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $411.81.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

